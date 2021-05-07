47 confirmed COVID-19 cases in YK, new exposure risk at Bella Dance

- Advertisement -

One new exposure risk, at the Bella Dance waiting area between May 1 9:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m has been reported by the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer.

The new exposure risk is connected to the outbreak at N.J. Macpherson.

There are also now 47 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yellowknife. There are also three probable cases still to be confirmed, according to the OCPHO.

In total, there have been 1,132 tests done of contacts of the outbreak, with a 4.2 per cent positive rate —. Ten of the COVID-19 cases have been confirmed as cases of the B.1.1.7 UK variant.

- Advertisement -

This means there are 51 active cases in the territory, the 47 in Yellowknife, the two at the Imperial Oil site in Norman Wells and two at the Ekati Diamond Mine.

In total, there have been 138 cases of COVID-19 in the NWT, 34 of which are non-NWT residents, making the NWT’s total number of COVID-19 cases 104.

With this outbreak, the NWT has overtaken Yukon, who now have the lowest total number of COVID-19 cases of any jurisdiction in Canada.