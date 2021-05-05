Yellowknife COVID-19 cluster reaches 20 cases

- Advertisement -

There are now 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the N.J. Macpherson School outbreak.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer says seven probable cases remain to be confirmed, while the number of contacts continues to hover around 1,000. Testing for the virus is in progress for contacts but may be facing delays due to the surge in people needing testing.

Contact tracing did find several new locations where there are exposure risks to COVID-19.

Students on the FirstGroup #11 school bus between April 28 and 30 in the morning and afternoon should self-isolate for 14 days.

- Advertisement -

The same goes for the youth boxing class at Stanley Boxing and Fitness on May 1 between 9 and 10 a.m., people who were at My World on May 1 between 9 and 10 a.m., and any players, coaches or referees who were at the Spring Kick off YK soccer tournament, held at the Multiplex, on April 30 and May 1.

There are also exposure risks for the École St. Joseph School grade 6 class if students attended between April 28 and 30, and the Sir John Franklin grade 10 class on April 30. Students will be contacted if they need to self-isolate.

The contact tracing investigation is ongoing, as is testing.