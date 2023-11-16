Explore the vibrant world of Canadian Indigenous music with our curated list of talented Canadian Indigenous artists.
Immerse yourself in the beats and celebrate the richness of Canada’s Indigenous culture through their extraordinary music creations.
Elisapie, Orchestre Symphonique De Montreal & Simon Leclerc (preview :30s)
Beatrice Deer (preview :30s)
Anachnid (preview :30s)
Joey Stylez
(preview :30s)
Save Your Soul (Radio Version) [feat. Black*kiss] : 03:16· iTunes · Discogs
Wab Kinew (preview :30s)
Fawn Wood
(preview :30s)
Remember Me (feat. Randy Wood & R. Carlos Nakai) : 04:33· iTunes · Discogs
The Halluci Nation (preview :30s)
G.R. Gritt (preview :30s)
Jason Burnstick (preview :30s)