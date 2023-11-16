Explore the vibrant world of Canadian Indigenous music with our curated list of talented Canadian Indigenous artists. Immerse yourself in the beats and celebrate the richness of Canada’s Indigenous culture through their extraordinary music creations. Elisapie, Orchestre Symphonique De Montreal & Simon Leclerc · iTunes · Discogs Qanniuguma : 04:20 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Beatrice Deer · iTunes · Discogs Mali : 03:28 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Anachnid · iTunes · Discogs Braids : 02:48 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Joey Stylez · iTunes · Discogs Save Your Soul (Radio Version) [feat. Black*kiss] : 03:16 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Wab Kinew · iTunes · Discogs Give It Up : 02:59 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Fawn Wood · iTunes · Discogs Remember Me (feat. Randy Wood & R. Carlos Nakai) : 04:33 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) The Halluci Nation · iTunes · Discogs Electric Pow Wow Drum : 03:39 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) G.R. Gritt · iTunes · Discogs Time Is a Circle : 03:22 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Jason Burnstick · iTunes · Discogs Stay : 04:16 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s)