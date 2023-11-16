News Alerts Sign Up
Explore the vibrant world of Canadian Indigenous music with our curated list of talented Canadian Indigenous artists.

Immerse yourself in the beats and celebrate the richness of Canada’s Indigenous culture through their extraordinary music creations.

Album Art
Elisapie, Orchestre Symphonique De Montreal & Simon Leclerc
Qanniuguma : 04:20· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Beatrice Deer
Mali : 03:28· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Anachnid
Braids : 02:48· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Joey Stylez
Save Your Soul (Radio Version) [feat. Black*kiss] : 03:16· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Wab Kinew
Give It Up : 02:59· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Fawn Wood
Remember Me (feat. Randy Wood & R. Carlos Nakai) : 04:33· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
The Halluci Nation
Electric Pow Wow Drum : 03:39· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
G.R. Gritt
Time Is a Circle : 03:22· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Jason Burnstick
Stay : 04:16· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)

My True North Now & True North FM is the home of Classic Hits along with news and information from across NWT. We work hard to earn your ears ... and your trust everyday.

True North Tales

