There are dozens of amazing charitable and non-profit organizations who provide important services to the Yellowknife and Hay River communities and we want to help. We believe that if we share the stories of need and promote the great work you do, this community will respond.

100.1 True North FM is proud to partner with Gahcho Kué Mine joint venture partners De Beers Group and Mountain Province Diamonds to establish the The True North FM Community Voice Fund In Partnership with Gahcho Kué Mine joint venture partners De Beers Canada and Mountain Province Diamonds.

Each month through this initiative, one non-profit organization from Yellowknife or Hay River will receive a FREE ONE MONTH ADVERTISING PROGRAM. The organization will be able to use this air time to share their stories, promote their initiatives, and raise awareness of their cause. So we hope you can take advantage of this opportunity to reach thousands of people all over the Northwest Territories.

December 2022

Home Base Yellowknife is a local organization that provides housing and support to youth in Yellowknife in order for them to achieve life-long success. Their impact is not only felt here in Yellowknife as they are the only organization supporting youth with housing across the Northwest Territories and Nunavut. Home Base operates a central dorm-style housing program in downtown Yellowknife. They have 10 rooms and youth who live here are supported to reach their goals and the important pieces they need to be more independent. They also run an emergency youth shelter and youth centre where they provide meals, support programs, and a social space to connect with other teens. If you would like to contribute and support them by helping provide a meal, teaching valuable skills, or just come hang out. Together we can ensure no youth gets left out.