There are dozens of amazing charitable and non-profit organizations who provide important services to the Yellowknife and Hay River communities and we want to help. We believe that if we share the stories of need and promote the great work you do, this community will respond.
100.1 True North FM is proud to partner with Gahcho Kué Mine joint venture partners De Beers Group and Mountain Province Diamonds to establish the The True North FM Community Voice Fund In Partnership with Gahcho Kué Mine joint venture partners De Beers Canada and Mountain Province Diamonds.
Each month through this initiative, one non-profit organization from Yellowknife or Hay River will receive a FREE ONE MONTH ADVERTISING PROGRAM. The organization will be able to use this air time to share their stories, promote their initiatives, and raise awareness of their cause. So we hope you can take advantage of this opportunity to reach thousands of people all over the Northwest Territories.
December 2022