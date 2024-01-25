100.1 True North FM and the entire Vista Radio family extend sincere condolences to the families and victims affected by the aircraft tragedy near Fort Smith. This is an event of profound sadness and as the Northwest Territories is a uniquely connected and bonded community, we stand together during this time.
Helping you find support
If you need urgent help, call 911
Helpline – 811
The 811 Helpline responders are registered nurses who can assist you with concerns related to your mental wellness and addictions recovery. The nurses are trained in a variety of areas, including stress management, suicidal thoughts, abuse, sexual assault, depression, anxiety, grief, loss, and substance use. Call us at 811 or 1-844-259-1793.
Federal Mental Health Support
Wellness Together Canada
To connect with a mental health professional one-on-one:
- call 1-888-668-6810 or text WELLNESS to 686868 for youth
- call 1-866-585-0445 or text WELLNESS to 741741 for adults
You can also visit Wellness Together Canada to access different levels of support, including:
- one-on-one counselling
- credible articles and information
- self-guided courses and programs
- peer support and coaching
For First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples
Hope for Wellness Help Line
Call 1-855-242-3310 (toll-free) or connect to the online Hope for Wellness chat.
Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples seeking emotional support, crisis intervention, or referrals to community-based services.
Support is available in English and French and, by request, in Cree, Ojibway, and Inuktitut.
The National Indian Residential School Crisis Line
Crisis support is available to former Indian Residential School students and their families 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-866-925-4419 (toll-free).
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Crisis Line
Crisis support is available to individuals impacted by the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-844-413-6649 (toll-free).
For youth and young adults
Kids Help Phone
Call 1-800-668-6868 (toll-free) or text CONNECT to 686868. Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to Canadians aged 5 to 29 who want confidential and anonymous care from trained responders.
Visit the Kids Help Phone website for online chat support or to access online resources for children and youth.
Online Support
GNWT has create a great resource for you to find help.
Visit their portal here.