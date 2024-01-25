100.1 True North FM and the entire Vista Radio family extend sincere condolences to the families and victims affected by the aircraft tragedy near Fort Smith. This is an event of profound sadness and as the Northwest Territories is a uniquely connected and bonded community, we stand together during this time.

Helping you find support

If you need urgent help, call 911

Kids Help Phone – 1-800-668-6868

If you are a young person, and you need someone to talk to, you can call the Kid’s Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868.

Texting and online chat options are also available.

Helpline – 811

The 811 Helpline responders are registered nurses who can assist you with concerns related to your mental wellness and addictions recovery. The nurses are trained in a variety of areas, including stress management, suicidal thoughts, abuse, sexual assault, depression, anxiety, grief, loss, and substance use. Call us at 811 or 1-844-259-1793.

- Advertisement -

Federal Mental Health Support

Wellness Together Canada

To connect with a mental health professional one-on-one:

call 1-888-668-6810 or text WELLNESS to 686868 for youth

call 1-866-585-0445 or text WELLNESS to 741741 for adults

You can also visit Wellness Together Canada to access different levels of support, including:

one-on-one counselling

credible articles and information

self-guided courses and programs

peer support and coaching

For First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples

Hope for Wellness Help Line

Call 1-855-242-3310 (toll-free) or connect to the online Hope for Wellness chat.

Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples seeking emotional support, crisis intervention, or referrals to community-based services.

Support is available in English and French and, by request, in Cree, Ojibway, and Inuktitut.

- Advertisement -

The National Indian Residential School Crisis Line

Crisis support is available to former Indian Residential School students and their families 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-866-925-4419 (toll-free).

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Crisis Line

Crisis support is available to individuals impacted by the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-844-413-6649 (toll-free).

For youth and young adults

Kids Help Phone

Call 1-800-668-6868 (toll-free) or text CONNECT to 686868. Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to Canadians aged 5 to 29 who want confidential and anonymous care from trained responders.

Visit the Kids Help Phone website for online chat support or to access online resources for children and youth.

Online Support

GNWT has create a great resource for you to find help.

Visit their portal here.