Premier Caroline Cochrane is continuing her trip to Ottawa, attending a Council of the Federation meeting and a First Ministers meeting among many other events on February 7th.

Both meetings will be held by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and will focus primarily on healthcare. Despite criticism from several representatives regarding current healthcare budgeting, provincial and territorial premiers say they are “open-minded” to any changes proposed in the meeting.

Before the meeting on February 7th, Cochrane held a Northern Premiers Forum meeting with Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai and Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok in Ottawa on February 6th.

“We are committed to ensuring the unique needs of the north are recognized.” Premier Cochrane said on Twitter.

Cochrane has also made plans to attend “Ukrainian Artists United” by MakeMusicMatter after the ministers meeting on the seventh.