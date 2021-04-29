Two workers with COVID-19 at Norman Wells oil site

- Advertisement -

Two workers at the Imperial Oil worksite in Norman Wells have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The two workers are non-NWT residents and were tested as part of the inbound screening process at the worksite after they had travelled.

That means they weren’t infected on site. The two cases were also not connected.

NWT’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola says there is no public exposure risk because the workers are transported in by direct charter.

No outbreak is being declared at the site.

Both individuals are isolating onsite and doing well.