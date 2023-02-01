News Alerts Sign Up
-35.7 C
Yellowknife
Wednesday, February 1, 2023
type here...
Search
HomeNewsNational NewsHelly Hansen sweaters recalled over 'flammability concerns'
National News

Helly Hansen sweaters recalled over ‘flammability concerns’

By Casey Kenny
(Image approved by Health Canada).
A recall for nearly 130,000 Helly Hansen sweaters has been issued because of flammability concerns.
The recall notice, issued by Health Canada on Wednesday, warns a variety of Helly Hansen winter wear has been recalled because the products either do not or may not comply with the textile flammability regulations.
The health agency says you should immediately stop using the recalled sweaters and hoodies, and then contact the company for a product replacement credit.
Helly Hansen reported 128,680 of the affected products were sold in Canada from August 2019 to 2022.
There have been no reports of injuries or incidents relating to the affected products.
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

My True North Now & True North FM is the home of Classic Hits along with news and information from across NWT. We work hard to earn your ears ... and your trust everyday.

True North Tales

NWT News