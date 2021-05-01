Non-resident worker at Ekati Mine tests positive for COVID-19

- Advertisement -

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer has confirmed one individual diagnosed with COVID-19 at the Ekati Diamond Mine.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola says the individual did not acquire the infection from the mine site as all screening measures to try and prevent introduction of COVID-19 infections were in place.

“The individual and approximately 25 other people identified as contacts are currently self-

isolating at the mine site,” she adds.

Kandola says Public Health is working closely with the mine to gather information, ensure measures that mitigate risk of transmission are in place, and monitor the situation.

No risk to the public has been identified through contact tracing.

Since the individual is not an NWT resident, the case will not be reported in the territory’s COVID-19 statistics.

There are currently nine active cases in the territory.