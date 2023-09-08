News Alerts Sign Up
Friday, September 8, 2023
NewsNWT News

Northwestel restores Beaufort Delta Fibre Line

By Ethan Montague
NorthwesTel Yellowknife (Photo: Ethan Montague)

Northwestel technicians have continued fibre repair efforts across the NWT as the territory continues a devastating wildfire season. 

Recently, Northwestel crews repaired the Mackenzie Valley Fibre Link and restored telecommunications services to the Beaufort Delta region (Inuvik, Tuktoyaktuk, Aklavik, Tsiigehtchic, and Fort McPherson). 

According to Northwestel, technicians will continue to work on the infrastructure in the coming days, leading to potential minor service disruptions for customers in the north. 

