Ryan Shank – ‘The Colonel Sanders of the North’

Lots of people have taken up new projects during the pandemic.
Ryan Shanks’ project earned him the nickname ‘The Colonel Sanders of the North.’
Even with the cost of fuel considered, Shank says people would still save money.
But COVID-19 men people couldn’t just pop across the border anymore.
Shank came up with the solution: he would take people’s orders at work, have friends from High Level and Grand Prairie pick them up, then meet him at the border.
Among the most popular items is buckets of Kentucky Fried Chicken.
Shank also delivers boxes of groceries to people’s doors.
He started off with 16 people making orders, but has seen that grow steadily.
For his delivery on December 20, Shank delivered toys, groceries, and most likely, buckets of KFC to more than 60 households.