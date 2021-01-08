- Advertisement -

For a solid three months every week Yellowknifers would search the city for a chance at winning a free piece of diamond jewelry and for this True North Tale I sat down with one of the people responsible for making the diamond hunt a reality.

We were having this google meeting thing online, how they do it nowadays and all of a sudden one person said how about a scavenger hunt? we started looking at locations right away”

Patricia has only been in the north for three (3) years but in that time she said she’s felt a part of a loving caring community

“I love it. the community is wonderful, takes me back to when i was much younger when farming communities would get together and help each other this is very much like this too everybody is willing to extend their hand to NEWCOMERS.”

But, at the end of the day Patricia says there’s nothing better than the look on the winner’s face when they come to collect their prize.

to see the expressions on their faces is the best, of course I always ask themhow? How did you find this so quickly? it just amazes me one woman said my husband is smart literally that is what she told me. To see the joy on their faces to know that they are excited and having fun with this is what makes me happy, to see other people happy.” -Patricia Caffet, OF the NWT DIAmond Center

Listen to the full True North Tale