A release from the NWT Health and Social Services Authority has announced that Moderna’s Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine will be available to children 6 months to 5 years of age.

Starting in the week of July 25th, 2022, appointment availability will open in Yellowknife and communities throughout the NWT as vaccine supplies are shipped to local health centres.

Parents and guardians who wish to have their children vaccinated are encouraged to look out for local opportunities or contact their local public health units or health centres for information on when vaccines will be available in their communities. In the NWT the dosing schedule will follow the recommendations of the National Advisory Council on Immunization with two doses spaced at least 8 weeks apart.

At the Yellowknife Centre Square Mall vaccination clinic space, walk-in appointments continue to be open to both adult and youth vaccinations. Appointments can be booked at NTHSSAbookings.simplybook.me. The 6 month to 5 year vaccine will be offered on Wednesday’s and Friday’s, booked appointments are preferred.

In all other communities, residents are able to access COVID vaccinations by contacting their local health centre or public health office to arrange an appointment.