GNWT launches online SafeServe certification training portal

The Government of the NWT is looking to make SafeServe certification a little easier after launching an online portal. SafeServe is designed to ensure that liquor is sold and served in a way that keeps customers, employees, and community members safe from alcohol-related harms.

Certification for SafeServe training covers topics including duty of care, legal responsibilities and liabilities when serving or selling liquor, and how to tell when a customer or guest is intoxicated.

The territorial The Liquor Licensing Board mandates that all licence holders demonstrate that serving staff and onsite managers have taken SafeServe training as part of the licence renewal process.

For more information, you can head to the Northwest Territories Liquor Enforcement website.