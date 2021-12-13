Two new Habitat for Humanity homes now ready for use

- Advertisement -

Two Habitat for Humanity Northwest Territories families will soon settle into their new modular homes in both Yellowknife and Dettah. The houses were placed after governments in both the City of Yellowknife and the Yellowknives Dene First Nation donated building lots where the units were placed.

Habitat for Humanity Northwest Territories President David Hurley says the finished process is something he considers incredibly heartwarming, and say he is grateful for not only their partners but for the community as a whole.

“These two home builds truly prove that when governments, communities, and non-profit organizations like Habitat for Humanity work together we can build affordable homes that empower northern families to build strength, stability, and self-reliance for generations,” he adds.

Officials say the two homes were possible thanks in large part to funding from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s Co-Investment Fund, the NWT Housing Corporation, United Way NWT, and Yellowknife Elks Lodge #314.

The official Key Welcoming ceremony will take place in Spring 2022.