It has been decided that the Northwest Territories will be extending the current Public Health Emergency, as part of the Northwest Territories’ Public Health Act, until December 7th, 2021. This decision was made by the Minister of Health and Social Services, Julia Green.

This state of emergency is in place to help public officials plan around the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The extension was recommended by the Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Kami Kandola.