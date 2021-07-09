Barge resupply season underway in NWT for northern communities

- Advertisement -

The 2021 marine resupply season has kicked-off in the NWT.

The MV Kelly Ovayuak left the Hay River marine terminal on Monday, July 5th, towing seven barges with a total of 6,261 tonnes of cargo and petroleum products.

The GWNT says this is the first of seven sailings planned from the Hay River terminal this season.

Marine Transportation Services provides essential marine transportation services to Northern communities throughout the territory.

MTS dispatches from the Port of Hay River to government, business, industry, and residents on Great Slave Lake, along the Mackenzie River corridor, and in the Western Arctic.

MTS will deliver cargo and fuel to communities such as Aklavik, Norman Wells, Łutsel K’e, Tulita, K’asho Got’ine, Inuvik, Tuktoyaktuk, Ulukhaktok, Sachs Harbour, Paulatuk and Kugluktuk over the course of summer.

The last delivery is scheduled for early September.