The GNWT is looking for the public’s feedback on the handling of financial assistance during the wildfire evacuations, and how it can be done better in the future.

The main programs that were used during the evacuations were the Evacuee Travel Support Program, and the Evacuee Income Disruption Support Program. Each of these programs were created as their needs arose, and were managed by the Department of Finance.

After seeing how much these programs were used over the evacuation the GNWT is looking to review how they provide financial support during any future emergencies. The GNWT is hoping to be better able to respond to what residents need in the event of another evacuation in the future.

Feedback has already been collected from indigenous governments and organizations, and members of the Legislative Assembly.

Residents can submit their feedback by clicking here. Completed surveys can be sent to [email protected], and must be submitted by March 22nd.