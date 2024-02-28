The school and health centre of the community of Tsiigehtchic were temporarily locked down while the Fort McPherson RCMP looked into a potential firearms threat.

The lockdowns were triggered after the police consulted with local community officials during their investigation. Officers were able to locate the individual they were searching for and took them into custody. The individual surrendered without incident, and no injuries have been reported.

This matter remains under investigation, and no other information has been provided at this time. The Fort McPherson RCMP have thanked the community of Tsiigehtchic for their support and cooperation.