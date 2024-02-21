The GNWT is currently accepting nominations for the 2024 Education Hall of Fame.

This organization gives recognition and gratitude to educators who have provided truly exceptional service to their students and community, or who have made a significant contribution to the field of education.

Those who are inducted will be officially recognized by the Minister of Education, Culture, and Employment as someone who has gone above and beyond in what was expected of them, and who has created and fostered an inclusive learning environment.

Residents are able to nominate an individual teacher, teams, or organizations into one of several categories;

Community Outreach: Recognizes outstanding individual or team contribution(s) to education in a community (including but not limited to on-the-land learning and coaching).

Early Childhood Education: Recognizes outstanding individual or team contribution(s) to early childhood education and children.

JK-12 Education: Recognizes outstanding individual or team contributions to JK-12 education and students.

Post-Secondary Education: Recognizes outstanding individual or team contribution(s) to post-secondary education and students.

Leadership in Education: Recognizes outstanding individual or team contribution(s) to education across multiple communities in the Northwest Territories.

Minister’s Choice: Selected by the Minister of Education Culture and Employment to recognize excellence in individual or team contributions to education. This decision may be made independently of the scoring selection process.

The deadline to submit an application is on April 15th. Application forms can be found by clicking here.