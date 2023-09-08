The GNWT has adjusted the Evacuee Income Disruption Support (EIDS) program, dropping the tax deduction for the $750 one-time payment.

Starting immediately, eligible residents will receive the full payment without any withholding tax.

Initially, EIDS recipients saw a 10% tax on their payments, meaning residents received $675 instead of the full $750. According to the GNWT, residents who previously received a $675 payment will soon receive an additional $75 payment.

Despite the initial tax drop, the GNWT says all EIDS payments remain taxable and anyone who receives the $750 will be issued a T4A slip and must declare the money on their 2023 tax returns.