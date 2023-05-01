Hay River RCMP recently conducted a traffic check stop operation at the border.

Over April 25th and 26th, Officers from G Division Traffic Services, Police Dog Services and Hay River Detachment took part in a joint operation with the GNWT for a traffic check stop at the Alberta-NWT border.

Officers engaged in mandatory alcohol screenings as well as license checks and inspections of commercial vehicles. The police have reported that over the course of the two days, they conducted 103 alcohol screenings, all of which were successfully passed by the drivers.

On the other hand, officers issued 15 summary offence tickets for numerous Motor Vehicle Act offences as well as 15 warnings. Highway Officers issued another 4 summary offence tickets as well as 5 warnings to commercial drivers. Several unsafe commercial vehicles were taken out of service and several were directed to return across the border to Alberta, missing valid safety documentation.

The police say that operations like this should be expected more often as we head into the summer, which often sees higher levels of traffic around the Territory.