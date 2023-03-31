The City of Yellowknife is offering Spring Clean-Up services to local non-profit groups.

Non-profits can apply for these contracts until Friday, April 29, at 5:00 pm. This long-running program offers $550 to community groups to clean-up an assigned area in the city after the spring snowmelt.

Between May 15th to the 26th, the volunteer groups will be cleaning up litter in 57 areas designated by the city. Organizations are required to provide ten volunteers to be assigned a space. Groups looking to be assigned more than one area must have ten different volunteers per area.

The different cleaning areas will be determined by garbage density, and will be assigned once applicants are final. If the city cannot reach the desired number of 57 volunteer groups, some cleanup areas will grow. A single group may be required to clean more, but their compensation will also increase.

The city advises residents to keep an eye out for volunteers on the cleanup dates. Make sure to not intrude on their work, and give them a wave as you pass by.

Applications can be sent in by following this link.