Three-year-old Noodles is a stunning Swedish Lapphund Husky cross. Although he is quite a large boy (80 lbs), do not be scared! He is nothing but snuggles and is the definition of a gentle giant. Noodles enjoys long easy going walks, belly rubs and most of all, having a good roll in the snow. He’d like to find a home with outdoor space as he would stay outside for hours if he could! His future parents would also need to have lots of time for brushing. His thick long fur is absolutely gorgeous but will get very matted if not maintained properly. Noodles is still quite new, so we are still learning more about him every day, but so far he has already made a few doggie friends.