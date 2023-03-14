United Way NWT has awarded grants to twenty-nine non-profit organizations as part of the organization’s annual Community Investment Fund.

Twenty-six Northern organizations will receive single-year grants for 2023, and two new organizations will receive a multi-year grant for $15,000 per year for the next three years.

The Hay River Family Support Centre is a multi-year recipient from 2022 and will receive its second installment of $15,000 this year.

United Way NWT has an additional multiyear project underway with the Hay River Family Support Centre which will support the Transition Extended Stay Program in Hay River, allowing women to extend their stays in the centre’s shelter by an additional two to three months.

The Community Investment Fund Committee deliberated over all the applications and considered the best candidates based on several focus areas.

“The review committee was overwhelmed with the amazing programming offered

throughout the NWT.” Community Investment Fund Chair Yanik D’aigle said in a news release.

“All of our applicants offered opportunities to build a stronger North in their specialized areas, choosing was not easy.” They added.

Several Yellowknife and Hay River organizations were selected including the Yellowknife Women’s Society, The Tree of Peace Friendship Centre, and the Hay River Youth Centre.