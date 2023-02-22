Fort Simpson RCMP recently seized a firearm and various quantities of drugs while executing a search warrant.

On February 15th, Fort Simpson RCMP searched through two different homes within the community. as part of a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act investigation. The warrants were executed with assistance from the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team and Critical Incident Program and resulted in the arrest of 5 individuals.

In the search, police recovered 1.3 kilograms of a substance that is suspected to be cocaine, 72.5 grams of suspected crack-cocaine, 6 grams of suspected fentanyl, as well as a loaded handgun.

Four adult males have received the following charges;

– Possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

– Possession for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl)

– Trafficking of cocaine

– Unauthorized possession of a firearm

– Possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition

– Unsafe storage of a firearm

– Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

– Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Each of the men are being held to appear before a Justice of the Peace.

A 25-year-old woman was also arrested and charged with Possession for the purpose of Trafficking (cocaine). She has been released, but is required to appear in court in Fort Simpson at a later date.

Anyone who has information about drug trafficking is asked to contact their local RCMP Detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.