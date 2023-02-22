News Alerts Sign Up
-34.7 C
Yellowknife
Thursday, February 23, 2023
type here...
Search
HomeNewsFirearm and Drugs Seized by fort Simpson RCMP
FeaturedNewsNWT News

Firearm and Drugs Seized by fort Simpson RCMP

By Connor Pitre
Fort Simpson RCMP seized various amounts of drugs from two separate residencies (Photo provided by Fort Simpson RCMP)

Fort Simpson RCMP recently seized a firearm and various quantities of drugs while executing a search warrant.

On February 15th, Fort Simpson RCMP searched through two different homes within the community. as part of a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act investigation. The warrants were executed with assistance from the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team and Critical Incident Program and resulted in the arrest of 5 individuals.

In the search, police recovered 1.3 kilograms of a substance that is suspected to be cocaine, 72.5 grams of suspected crack-cocaine, 6 grams of suspected fentanyl, as well as a loaded handgun.

Four adult males have received the following charges;

- Advertisement -

– Possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)
– Possession for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl)
– Trafficking of cocaine
– Unauthorized possession of a firearm
– Possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition
– Unsafe storage of a firearm
– Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
– Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Each of the men are being held to appear before a Justice of the Peace.

A 25-year-old woman was also arrested and charged with Possession for the purpose of Trafficking (cocaine). She has been released, but is required to appear in court in Fort Simpson at a later date.

Anyone who has information about drug trafficking is asked to contact their local RCMP Detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

My True North Now & True North FM is the home of Classic Hits along with news and information from across NWT. We work hard to earn your ears ... and your trust everyday.

True North Tales

NWT News