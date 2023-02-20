The Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) has joined the Economic Mobility Pathways Pilot, which is designed to help employers in Canada connect with and hire skilled refugees overseas.

The GNWT has opted to participate in this pilot to give employers another option to address the realities of the labour market in the Northwest Territories (NWT) and Canada. Through the pilot, employers will be able to access a new pool of potential employees.

Hiring through the Economic Mobility Pathways Pilot enables employers to partner with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) who will help them navigate the world of hiring refugees overseas, including finding and hiring candidates and providing employment-related resources and immigration-related services to candidates.

Partner NGOs charge fees to employers for use of their services with the Economic Mobility Pathways Pilot. The cost to recruit an employee through the pilot is between $5,000 and $10,000 and includes visa, relocation and in some cases, the cost of temporary accommodation on arrival.

Over the next few years, Canada is aiming to work with employers and communities across the country to expand the pilot and welcome 2,000 skilled refugees to fill specific labour shortages in high-demand sectors, such as health care, skilled trades and information technology.