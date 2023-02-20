Over the weekend, Team NT started their time at the Canada Winter Games with a fair few wins.

The female curling team kicked things off with a bang as they defeated Team Ontario 7-5. While the teams were tied at 5 and Ontario held the hamer in an extra end, one good rock from Team Wainman was enough to turn things around. Then on Sunday, Team NT came close to beating BC, but ended up losing 6-5 in another extra end.

Extra ends are used to settle a tie in curling after a standard eight ends, with second Brooke Smith commenting that it is very rare and has only happened to their team once or twice before.

Coach Nick Saturnino also chimed in, explaining that both games could have gone either way. He stated that they were very fortunate to win the first game against Ontario, stating “We got a miss out of their skip on the last rock in the eighth end, so it’s a game that we probably shouldn’t have won.”

He added that his team was pleasede to end the day with 1-1, and that they still have a chance to make the playoffs.

In other action, Team NT’s flagbearer for the opening ceremony, Sofia Ardiles, and her teammate Joe Depew, each competed in the Canada Games squash tournament. Ardiles was able to beat Newfoundland & Labrador’s Alexa Fleming 3-1, allowing both her and Depew to progress to the next round.

Team NT’s malehockey team had a rough start. When playing against the host Prince Edward Island team, the suffered an 8-0 loss.

Finally, the table tennis team of David Dragon and Sofia Barichello was able to beat New Brunswick.