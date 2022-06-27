- Advertisement -

The 2021-2022 Premier’s Awards for Excellence were presented in the Great Hall of the Legislative Assembly on June 24, 2022.

The Government of the Northwest Territories’ annual Premier’s Award for Excellence program recognizes the outstanding achievement of individual employees who continue to strive for excellence and improvements in the workplace.

This year honours were presented in three separate categories.

Individual : which recognizes the outstanding achievements of GNWT employees who continue to strive for workplace excellence and innovation.

: which recognizes the outstanding achievements of GNWT employees who continue to strive for workplace excellence and innovation. Team: which recognizes the outstanding achievements of teams of GNWT employees who continue to strive for workplace excellence and innovation and

which recognizes the outstanding achievements of teams of GNWT employees who continue to strive for workplace excellence and innovation and Collaboration: which recognizes the outstanding achievement of GNWT employees who work in partnership with other government and non-government employees to improve services to Northwest Territories’ residents.

Also presented at the Ceremony were the Dave Ramsden Career Excellence Award and the Kristine McLeod Emerging Indigenous Leader Award.

The Dave Ramsden Career Excellence Award recognizes the outstanding achievements and commitment of an individual who has served 20 years or more in the Government of the Northwest Territories public service.

The Kristine McLeod Emerging Indigenous Leader Award is a new award created with the support of the Gwich’in Tribal Council to honour the late Kristine McLeod. It recognizes a young Indigenous NWT resident that has demonstrated exceptional initiative and commitment to the principles of public service.