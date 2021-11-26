Proof of Vaccination coming to City Facilities

- Advertisement -

Several city facilities in Yellowknife will soon be stepping up their COVID security.

Yellowknife’s City Hall, Field House, Ruth Inch Memorial Pool, and the Public Library will soon require proof of vaccination before allowing any member of the public inside.

This measure will take effect on Monday, November 29th. All visitors to these locations will be asked to complete a Contact Tracing Form. Anyone above the age of 12 must provide their proof of vaccination status, or a official letter of vaccine exemption. For those above the age of 19, proof of identification will also be required.

At the moment, proof of vaccination will not be required for the Multiplex, which will continue to operate under the OCPHO Gatherings Order. The public will be informed when proof of vaccination becomes a requirement for the Multiplex.

City Manager, Sheila Bassi-Kellet explained that these new rules will actually allow the city facilities to open up even more.

“Capacity restrictions by the OCPHO limited access to City Facilities by residents and meant that many people were unable to enjoy indoor activities when capacity limits were reached. By implementing a Proof of Vaccination Policy, the City is able to provide a safe environment for an increased number of people.”

Proof of vaccination requirements extend to all programs held in City Facilities. Program participants who are unable to comply will receive full refunds on program fees. Masks will also remain a requirement for these facilities, as wel as Yellowknife Public Transit.