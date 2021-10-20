JJ

By
Tyler Mathieson
-
Crooked Whisker Pet Supplies and True North FM want to help more animals get adopted from the NWTSPCA. This week for Wet Nose Wednesday we are showcasing JJ! She just had a litter of pups but will be ready for adoption once she has weaned her pups.

JJ is a real beauty – about 8 months old. She is a very happy girl and loves to play and carry on. She will need needing basic training and manners but is smart so will learn with consistency. This girl is full character and will make a wonderful addition to a family.

If you would love to bring JJ home email [email protected] or [email protected]!

Tyler Mathieson
