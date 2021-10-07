New wage grant introduced for NWT employers

- Advertisement -

A new wage grant has been created to support NWT employers in response to the recent COVID-19 restrictions and containment orders.

Employment Minister R.J. Simpson says the Labour Market Recovery Wage Grant is intended for employers who have been impacted by restrictions on gathering sizes under a public health order issued after August 1st.

“While necessary, the GNWT recognizes how challenging the recent orders and gathering restrictions in the NWT are for both businesses and employees.” he adds.

Simpson says the grant will help support employers to retain or bring staff back in an environment that has lost revenue.

Non-essential businesses can apply for a maximum $2,000 per employee, to a maximum of $10,000 per employer.

Registered businesses, industry associations, local housing authorities, non-government organizations, Indigenous organizations, and local, municipal, and Indigenous governments are eligible to apply.

For more information to apply for funding, employers can contact their local ECE Service Centre.

Applications will be processed in the order they are received. The grant will remain in effect until March 31st, 2022 or until the allocated funding is spent.