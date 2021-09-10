YK day shelter closing temporarily

- Advertisement -

The day shelter service that operates as a combined day and sobering centre, located on 50th street, will be closed temporarily.

The NWT Health and Social Services Authority say this reduction is a result of significantly reduced staffing due to the current outbreak of COVID-19 in Yellowknife.

Yellowknife is currently in the midst of an outbreak affecting underhoused and vulnerable community members.

“Overnight sobering shelter operations will continue as usual and are not impacted at this time,” reads a statement.

On Wednesday, 10 health care and support workers tested positive for COVID-19.

The NTHSSA says the shutdown is happening due to adequate staffing being required at the facility to ensure the services delivered meet the needs of users and are safe.

“This is a rapidly developing situation, we are holding daily meetings with local NGOs/shelter operators to ensure collaboration and coordination of services,” they add.

While the day shelter is closed, the NTHSSA says breakfast and lunchtime food distribution will continue from the day shelter location, while basic services and dinner will be available at the Salvation Army.

The NTHSSA says there is no defined end date and that services will return to normal when staffing improves.