Wet Nosed Wednesdays
Annie
By Tyler Mathieson - Wednesday, Sep. 8th, 2021

Crooked Whisker Pet Supplies and True North FM want to help more animals get adopted from the NWT SPCA, This week for Wet Nose Wednesday we are showcasing Annie!

Annie was born in 2017 and is quiet, affectionate, and curious she is good with kids and other cats and her shots are all up to date she would prefer a home without dogs

If you would love to bring Annie home email [email protected] or [email protected].