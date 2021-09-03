Ten new cases, six recovered in Sahtu COVID-19 outbreak

- Advertisement -

Ten new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in connection to the Sahtu outbreak, while six more people have recovered from the virus.

Three of the new cases are in Fort Good Hope, four are in Tulita, while Norman Wells, Yellowknife and Colville Lake each have one new case.

There are 128 active cases among residents in the territory plus two active out of territory cases. The total number of cases related to the Sahtu outbreak is at 347.

A total of 227 cases connected to the outbreak have been resolved to date, with 225 of them belonging to NWT residents.

The number of hospitalizations related to the outbreak remains at six.

NWT’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola had warned that identifying all the active exposure locations in Yellowknife wasn’t currently possible. But she did say that there’s a low number of instances of community transmission.

Yellowknife currently has 53 of the 125 active cases in the territory.

That includes two students from different Yellowknife schools who tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.