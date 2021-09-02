Positive COVID-19 cases identified at two YK schools, both remaining open

- Advertisement -

Two students from Yellowknife schools have tested positive for COVID-19.

The students are from École St. Patrick High School and École Sir John Franklin School.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer says the two cases are unrelated and the infections were not acquired at school.

They add that due to the use of masks in all school settings, the risk of transmission is low.

- Advertisement -

Superintendent of Yellowknife Catholic Schools Simone Gessler informed parents today by letter that the St. Pat’s individual is currently at home and the situation is being closely monitored.

Gessler says the school will continue to follow all of the required Office of the Chief Public Health Officer guidelines, including St. Pats remaining open.

“We ask for your support in continuing to screen your child before coming to school and ask that any student showing symptoms remain home,” the statement reads.

The letter asks that parents stay informed of the situation, which may change at any time.

“We will follow-up with additional information for any students that may be self-isolating,” she adds.

Both schools have begun contacting affected students directly.

Yellowknife as a whole has 52 active cases as of noon today. The OCPHO says there is currently a low level of community transmission in the city.