Bear spotted in Tin Can Hill area

A bear has been spotted in Yellowknife in the Tin Can Hill walking area as well as around Con Mine.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources shared the news to Facebook, warning residents that officers had set up a trap in the area.

“ENR officers have set up signs and will be setting up a live trap: please keep your distance and make sure your pets don’t accidentally end up in the trap!” the post read.

A bear was recently spotted at Tin Can Hill on August 19.

This is the sixth bear sighting ENR has sent out warnings about in the NWT since July 29. The first two sightings led to ENR officers putting the bears down.

ENR also warned residents who are walking in the error to be cautious, and to call the wildlife emergency line if they spot a bear.

The North Slave Wildlife Emergency line can be reached at 1-867-873-7181.