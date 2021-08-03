Bear spotted in Yellowknife killed by ENR officers

- Advertisement -

A bear that was spotted in downtown Yellowknife the evening of August 2nd was killed by an officer with the department of Environment and Natural Resources.

The ENR officer had located the bear on someone’s front porch in close proximity to children.

As he secured the area, the bear was put down.

In a statement, ENR says “our preferred method is to relocate wild animals when possible, but this case required quick action to protect nearby families and the safety of the public.”

This is the second bear that has been put down by ENR over the past week as they put down a bear on Thursday that was spotted in Ndilo.

ENR is warning residents that they can expect more sightings in the near future as bears forage for food.