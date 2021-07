- Advertisement -

The black bear spotted in Ndilo on Thursday has been put down by Environment and Natural Resources Officers.

The bear was found near the park on Otto Drive by ENR officers during their patrol.

“This was necessary to protect public safety as the bear had encroached on a number of homes and was displaying behaviors suggesting it had become habituated to city life,” an ENR spokesperson wrote in a post to Facebook.

The black bear had spotted on a resident’s deck.