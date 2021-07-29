Bear spotted in Ndilo, ENR patrolling

- Advertisement -

A black bear has been spotted in Ndilo, prompting Environment and Natural Resources to send officers to patrol the area.

The bear was spotted around 8 a.m. on Thursday and two ENR officers were sent to warn residents and patrol the area and look for the bear.

An officer saw the bear on someone’s deck, but the bear ran off when approached and hans;t been seen since, according to ENR spokesperson Mike Westwick.

One resident was given a ride home by officers, added Westwick.

“It’s that time of year again – bears are out foraging for berries and other food as they prepare for hibernation. That means bear sightings should be expected,” Westwick said in an email. “The most important thing is to take simple steps to prevent bear encounters like.”

These include not leaving food or garbage unattended outside, and avoid walks alone at night, especially in forested areas.

ENR says if people see the bear, they should make themselves big, don’t make eye contact, back away slowly and make loud noises.

Westwick added residents should call ENR’s North Slave office when it is safe to do so to report any sighting.