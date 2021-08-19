Bear spotted near Tin Can Hill

- Advertisement -

A black bear has been reported near Tin Can Hill area in Yellowknife according to the department of ENR.

ENR says officers are patrolling the area and will alert any people walking the trails.

Anyone who sees a bear in the area is to keep their distance and call ENR right away at 1-867-873-7181.

This is the fifth bear sighting in the NWT since July 29th. The first two sightings led to ENR officers putting the bears down.

ENR says NWT residents can continue to expect more sightings in the near future as bears forage for food.