Rotary bike auction raises over $4k for local projects

The Rotary Club of Yellowknife’s bike auction raised $4,768 and ‘re-cylced’ 45 bicycles to new homes.

The club says a crowd of around 200 people took in the hour-long auction action at the YK Education District #1 Parking Lot.

The auctioneer for the event was Rotarian and former NWT Commissioner Tony Whitford.

For the auction, members of the Yellowknife Mountain Bike Club helped complete repairs to the bicycles.

Proceeds from the auction will be put toward the first phase of the Bike Club’s new park at Bristol Pit.

Construction on a pump track is slated to start later this summer.

Past-president of the Rotary Club Wayne Guy says special thanks goes to Yellowknife RCMP and the city’s Municipal Enforcement Division for turning over recovered bicycles.

“We also thank members of the community who donated bicycles after hearing about the auction,” he adds.

This was the Rotary’s first bike auction in over two years as the 2020 event was cancelled due to the pandemic.