Fort Simpson Campground reopens with limited capacity

- Advertisement -

The Fort Simpson Territorial Park campground opens Friday, July 9th with limited capacity as restoration efforts are still ongoing in areas of the park.

Flooding caused the campground to not be able to open as expected on May 21st.

Campsites 1-20 will be available with limited services, though no power or shower building will be available.

Outhouses and potable water facilities will be open.

Reservations must be booked online ahead of time as the gatehouse will not be open.

Upon arrival at the park, visitors can proceed directly to their campsite and the Operator will confirm the reservation.