Inuvik flight exposure risk updated to include more rows

The number of rows on the flight to Inuvik that may have been exposed to COVID-19 have been expanded.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer said in a statement people in rows 13 to 20 on Canadian North flight number 5T 244 on April 24 between Edmonton and Yellowknife may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should self-isolate.

The other portion of the advisory remains the same. People who were on the Yellowknife to Norman Wells leg of the flight, between rows 7 to 13 or the Norman Wells to Inuvik position between rows 7 to 13, should also self-isolate.

One case in Inuvik was reported.

Infrastructure Minister Diane Archie was on the flight to Inuvik, but has already tested negative for the virus.

“It is an uneasy feeling being told I may have been exposed to COVID-19 and that the virus is in Inuvik, but I take comfort in the fact that the public health orders that are in place have been working for over a year,” Archie said in a statement.

“I am confident that if we all continue to follow the public health measures we can help decrease the spread of the virus across our territory, and eventually get back to doing the things we love.”

This case brings the number of active COVID-19 cases in the NWT to nine. Six are in Yellowknife, two in Fort Smith and one in Inuvik.

There have been 86 cases of COVID-19 connected to the NWT, including 29 non-resident NWT workers and six NWT residents who contracted the virus outside the territory.