One COVID-19 case confirmed in Inuvik

Update 5:50 p.m.: The number of rows on the flight to Inuvik that may have been exposed to COVID-19 have been expanded.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer said in a statement people in rows 13 to 20 on Canadian North flight number 5T 244 on April 24 between Edmonton and Yellowknife may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should self-isolate.

One COVID-19 case, connected to domestic travel, has been reported in Inuvik.

There is no public exposure risk, but there are exposure risks on multiple flights the traveller took on his way to Inuvik.

If you were on Canadian North flight number 5T 244 on any of the legs of the trip, from Edmonton to Yellowknife between rows 14 to 20, or Yellowknife to Norman Wells between rows 7 to 13 or Norman Wells to Inuvik between rows 7 to 13, you should continue to self-isolate, according to the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer.

Flight details for the exposure risk in the Inuvik case. (Screenshot from Office of the Chief Public Health Officer.)

This case brings the number of active COVID-19 cases in the NWT to nine. Six are in Yellowknife, two in Fort Smith and one in Inuvik.

There have been 86 cases of COVID-19 connected to the NWT, including 29 non-resident NWT workers and six NWT residents who contracted the virus outside the territory.

The outbreak at the Diavik Diamond Mine is also over, since it’s been more than two weeks since the last COVID-19 case was reported. Two workers in total were reportedly infected with the B.1.1.7 variant of the COVID-19 virus. There is no exposure risk connected to the mine outbreak.