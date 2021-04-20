City plans amnesty days at dump for late May

- Advertisement -

Spring Amnesty Days will be taking place at the solid waste facility from May 28th to 30th.

Amnesty days are held for residents to drop off excess garbage at the dump.

During this event, the City of Yellowknife will be waiving the residential tipping fee. The Residential Vehicle Charge for the disposal of residential waste is also waived.

Other tipping fees and surcharges still apply.

Amnesty days no longer include household hazardous waste as it is accepted daily at the dump.