De Beers offering four scholarships to women in STEM fields

De Beers Group is offering four new scholarships for Canadian women entering science, technology, engineering and mathematics at universities or colleges in Canada.

Worth US$2,400 each, the one-year non-renewable scholarships are offered through Scholarships Canada.

Priority for the awards is given to Indigenous women and women living in the NWT, Nunavut, Northern Ontario and Southern Alberta.

Managing Director of De Beers Group Managed Operations Mpumi Zikalala says by investing in scholarships for women, they are working to remove systemic barriers that continue to prevent women from entering careers in STEM fields.

“We are proud to play our part in accelerating equal opportunity in Canada,” she adds.

The scholarships are awarded as part of De Beers Group’s partnership with UN Women. Since launching in 2018, a total of 53 scholarships have been awarded through the partnership.

Applications for the scholarships will be accepted online until June 1st.