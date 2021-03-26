Gahcho Kué Mine outbreak declared over

- Advertisement -

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer has declared the outbreak at Gahcho Kué Mine over. The outbreak at the mine was declared on February 3rd.

The last person diagnosed with COVID-19 at Gahcho Kué during this outbreak developed symptoms on February 2nd.

The total number of confirmed cases related to the outbreak was 20 – 12 out-of-territory workers and eight NWT residents. Three workers were hospitalized as a result of this outbreak.

A few weeks later, the GNWT began prioritizing vaccinating both resident and non-resident rotational workers on mineral and petroleum projects in the NWT.

Dr. Andy Delli Pizzi, Deputy CPHO for the NWT says the decision to vaccinate non-resident rotational workers was supported by the federal government.

“Recent remote worksite outbreaks in the NWT and the development of new COVID-19 variants in other parts of Canada have highlighted the importance of protecting rotational workers living and working inside our borders,” he adds.

All of those who developed COVID-19 during this outbreak have recovered.