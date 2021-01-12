Major Crime Unit lay homicide charge following investigation

- Advertisement -

The NT RCMP Major Crime Unit (MCU) have laid a homicide charge following the death of a man in Yellowknife on January 8th.

On January 10th, Moran Nitsiza of Yellowknife was arrested without incident. He has been remanded and no other suspects are wanted in this case.

Nitsiza will appear at the Yellowknife Courthouse on January 13thth.

Yellowknife RCMP, General Investigation Section, NT RCMP Forensic Identification Section, and NT RCMP Major Crime worked together to advance the investigation.

Inspector Dyson Smith, Officer in Charge of Yellowknife Detachment noted that although this incident occurred near one of the city’s shelters, this was not a factor as to why this happened.

“We are also very mindful of the impact this has on the neighbours and the community as a whole. We are thankful that these centres are available in reducing harm in our community.”

Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.