- Advertisement -

Yellowknife RCMP are investigating a sudden death of a 38 year-old man in a building between 50 Street and 51 Avenue.

RCMP officers received a call around 7:30 a.m. this morning, after a 38 year-old man was located unresponsive in the building.

“RCMP are investigating, with the assistance of the NWT Coroner Service. There are no public safety concerns at this time,” the statement said.